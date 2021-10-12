Two of three village council races in Defiance County are uncontested this fall, while a write-in candidate offers some competition in the third.
Five candidates are seeking four open seats on Hicksville Village Council. The winners on Nov. 2 will begin four-year terms in January.
Incumbent Ron Beverly (an Independent) joins Republican incumbents Michael Barth and Charles Martin — appointed to fill the remaining term of Ron Jones who became mayor in January 2020 — as well as Republican Toni Egly as candidates this fall.
The above names will appear on village ballots, but the name of the fifth candidate — write-in John Hart — will not. Hart’s supporters will have to enter his name manually on their ballots.
The winners on Nov. 2 will join Eric Bassett and Taylor Klepper whose seats are up for election in November 2023.
Republican incumbent Larry Ridgeway chose not to seek re-election this year.
Elsewhere among Defiance County’s villages, voters in Ney will have no contested election for council as four candidates have filed for the four open seats this year, but will be asked to decide a longer-term tax issue.
Elected incumbents Rocky Brodbeck and Adam Coy are set to win new four-year terms in January, along with appointed incumbents Barbara Rosebrock and Lance Rosebrock. They will join incumbents Randy Eisel and Ron Walker whose seats are up for election in November 2023.
While Ney voters don’t have a council race to decide, they will join Washington Township voters in determining the fate of a tax issue.
Washington Township trustees are proposing a 2-mill, 10-year property tax increase to fund construction of a new fire station on The Bend Road inside the Ney village limits.
If the levy passes, the tax would go away after 10 years, long after the station is expected to have replaced an aging building in downtown Ney.
Sherwood voters have no contested race for council, and in fact are one candidate short of being able to fill all four seats up for election. The three candidates will receive four-year terms beginning in January.
They are incumbents James Hohenberger and Michael Sudholtz, and Kyle Vance. Incumbents Wes Hall and Jamie Vogelsong chose not to seek re-election this year.
With only three candidates, council will need to make an appointment to fill the other seat following this year’s election.
Mayor Jack Stantz told The Crescent-News that anyone interested should attend one of council’s monthly meetings, which are held at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Sherwood Library’s community room, 115 N. Harrison St.
The next session is scheduled Monday.
“We’re trying to get some people that have interest because that’s the big problem,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of people show interest.”
Sherwood council’s other two seats are held by Scott Rohrs and Christopher Skinner. Their terms expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
