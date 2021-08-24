A number of write-in candidates registered their names for the Nov. 2 ballot with county election boards as a filing deadline for them passed Monday afternoon.
Write-in candidates had until 4 p.m. Monday to submit their names. Write-in names won’t appear on ballots during the Nov. 2 general election, but voters will have to enter them manually.
The vast majority of other candidates that had met an Aug. 4 filing deadline to have their names placed on the Nov. 2 ballot were certified earlier this month by county elections boards. (Their names appeared in previous articles this month.)
The following is a list of write-in candidates filed throughout area counties:
Defiance
Six write-ins registered their names in Defiance County.
Thomas Dietsch and Edward Perry — both incumbents — filed as write-in candidates for Milford Township trustee, giving the political subdivision two choices for the two seats open there this year.
Elsewhere, Gabriel Oberlin and Eric Vetter filed as write-ins for Hicksville Exempted Village Schools’ three open board of educations seats. They join incumbent Stephanie Karacson-Mazur (inc.) and Galen Methvin as candidates for the Nov. 2 election.
Hicksville Village Council also will have a contested race this fall with the addition of write-in John Hart. Four other candidates (incumbent Michael Barth, incumbent Ron Beverly Sr., Toni Egly and appointed incumbent Charles Martin) placed their names on the ballot earlier this month.
The only other Defiance County write-in was Jeremy Backhaus for Tiffin Township trustee (giving the township three candidates for two open seats).
Fulton
WAUSEON — Three write-in candidates filed here.
They are Kyle Comers and Arthur Thomas for Delta Village Council and Christine Smallman for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center District 2’s full term and Ross Stambaugh for the same center’s District 3 unexpired term.
Henry
NAPOLEON — A single write-in candidate filed in Henry County.
Michael Medina joined Chris Healy and Brenda Kimmich as candidates in November for Holgate Village Council. But that still leaves the town one short of the number of candidates needed to fill all four open seats.
No candidates filed for village councils in Florida and Liberty Center, each of which has four open seats on the ballot this year.
Paulding
PAULDING — Seven write-in candidates met Monday’s filing deadline here.
One of them was incumbent Paulding Village Council member Barbara Rife.
She had not met the Aug. 4 deadline for candidates to have their names placed on the ballot. But three other incumbents — Tim Boss, David Burtch and Randy Daeger — had done so, thus giving village voters four candidates for four open seats in November.
Meanwhile, Melanie Forrer and Jeremy Moore have filed as write-ins for Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education. They join Elecia Wobler and appointed incumbent Rhonda Stabler as candidates for three open seats this November.
Two write-ins also came forward for Melrose Village Council seats — Dustin Dotson and Bradley Pease. Combined with those who filed before Aug. 4 (Angie Pease and James Smith), the village now has a quintet of candidates in November for Melrose’s four open seats.
Additional write-in candidates who filed in Paulding County are Nathan Zuber for Carryall Township and Rita Schnipke for Putnam County Educational Service Center’s Ottoville school district.
Putnam
OTTAWA — Five write-in candidates here joined the list of hopefuls for the Nov. 2 election.
They are Joanne McKanna for Columbus Grove Village Council, Ada Hilton for Leipsic Village Council, Delores Meloney for West Leipsic Village Council, Rita Schnipke for the Putnam County Educational Service Center and Tom Von Sossan for Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools Board of Education.
Williams
BRYAN — Only one write-in candidate in this county placed her name in the ring for the Nov. 2 election.
Heather Freese has filed for a Montpelier Village Council seat, giving the town three candidates for the three open positions there this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.