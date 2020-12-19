The public was invited to meet at noon Saturday to remember and honor veterans for Christmas with Wreaths Across America. There were two ceremonies in Defiance County at Riverside Cemetery's veterans section in Defiance and Evansport Cemetery. Heading up the Riverside ceremony was Anita Heilman. Across the country, there were 2,200 such ceremonies on Saturday.
