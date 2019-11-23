• Defiance County
Wreaths Across America:
The Civil Air Patrol Defiance Flight will host its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at noon Dec. 14 at the veterans' section of Riverside Cemetery, Defiance.
A simple ceremony to honor the fallen veterans and their families is held each Christmas season. For more information, contact Anita Heilman at 419-270-2368.
