Fundraiser planned:
A Wreaths Across America fundraiser will be held from 3-9 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Fox Club, Main Street, Evansport. All proceeds will be used to purchase wreaths for all veterans' graves at the Evansport Cemetery in honor of Brandon Kreischer.
The meal includes pulled pork or chicken quarters, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and cole slaw. Freewill donations will be accepted. There will be a 50/50 raffle.
For reservations, call Brooklyn Pedroza at 567-239-2506 or Angie Pelland at 419-212-3429.
