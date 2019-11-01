Each year with the help of hundreds of volunteer trucking companies, Wreaths Across America is able to honor our nation’s fallen heroes. The efforts of the trucking company owners, the drivers, and all their employees make the mission possible. The trucks are responsible for carrying thousands of veteran’s wreaths to a growing number of participating cemeteries across the United States.
These people make up Wreaths Across America’s honor fleet. Defiance County’s honor fleet is Keller Logistics Group.
All Wreaths Across America ceremonies will be at noon Dec. 14.
To purchase a $15 wreath, order forms can be obtained at the Defiance County Veterans Office by calling 419-782-6861, emailing veterans@defiance-county.com or going online at wreathsacrossamerica.org. To donate on the website to Defiance’s Riverside Cemetery, use code 16738, while Evansport Cemetery’s code is 161994 and Ayersville’s is 158015.
Families are asked to purchase a wreath by Thanksgiving Day. People can purchase wreaths anytime during the spring or summer for 2020, well before the next deadline.
Monetary donations also can be made directly to the persons handling the local ceremonies and those donations will be used to purchase wreaths.
People can order a wreath to be delivered to any of these Defiance sites and they can pick up that wreath on the day of the ceremony at noon, and place that wreath on a veteran’s grave in another cemetery of one’s choice. Remember that people must show up at the ceremony and pick up the wreath if they want it to go to another cemetery that does not host a ceremony. Volunteers only place wreaths at the sites of the ceremonies.
Those locations include:
• Riverside Cemetery veterans section: ceremony hosted by the Civil Air Patrol, Defiance Flight. Contact Anita Heilman at 419-270-2368. Wreaths will be placed in the veterans section.
• Ayersville, Myers and Hill cemeteries: ceremony hosted by the Ayersville United Methodist Church. Contact Rod Martin at 419-784-1901. The ceremony will be held at the Ayersville Cemetery and wreaths will be placed at all three cemeteries. A chili luncheon will be held after the ceremony at the Ayersville United Methodist Church.
• Evansport Cemetery: ceremony hosted by Jason and Brianne Barlow in honor of their son, Brandon J. Kreischer, killed in action in Afghanistan in July 2019. Contact the parents at 419-799-1620 or 419-551-8111. Wreaths will be placed at Evansport Cemetery.
For more information, contact Tanya Brunner at the Defiance County Veterans Office at 419-782-6861 or by email at veterans@defiance-county.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.