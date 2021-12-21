Riverside wreaths
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

Wreaths Across America ceremonies were held across Northwest Ohio and the rest of the nation Saturday. This project places wreaths at the graves of military veterans to honor them during the Christmas season. Here, wreaths are shown in the Veterans Section of Defiance’s Riverside Cemetery on Monday afternoon. These wreaths were placed Saturday morning with a brief ceremony following at noon.

