• Defiance County

Evansport ceremony:

As part of the national Wreaths Across America effort, volunteers will be placing more than 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Evansport Cemetery.

Funds for the wreaths (which cost $15 each) were raised during a fundraiser organized by family and friends of U.S. Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, a 2018 graduate of Bryan High School, who was killed during combat operations in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, July 29, 2019. Kreischer is buried in Evansport Cemetery.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony and everyone is invited to help in the laying of wreaths on the graves of veterans.

