• Defiance County
Evansport ceremony:
As part of the national Wreaths Across America effort, volunteers will be placing more than 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Evansport Cemetery.
Funds for the wreaths (which cost $15 each) were raised during a fundraiser organized by family and friends of U.S. Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, a 2018 graduate of Bryan High School, who was killed during combat operations in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, July 29, 2019. Kreischer is buried in Evansport Cemetery.
The public is welcome to attend the ceremony and everyone is invited to help in the laying of wreaths on the graves of veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.