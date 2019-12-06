• Paulding County

Wreaths Across America:

The Wreaths Across America of Paulding County ceremony will be held at noon Dec. 14 at St. Paul Cemetery on County Roads 87 and 114. This year though generous community donations 715 wreaths were ordered.

Everyone is welcome to come out and take part in the ceremony. No matter what the weather, wreaths will be laid following the event on veterans' graves.

