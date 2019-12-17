Fundraising efforts of the family of fallen Williams County soldier Brandon Kreischer brought Wreaths across America to the Evansport Cemetery on Saturday. Kreischer, who was killed in action in Afghanistan July 29, 2019, is laid to rest in the rural Defiance County cemetery. The family held a fundraiser which raised $6,000. Part of those funds were used to send more than 20 care packages to Kreischer’s unit in Afghanistan as another way to honor him. The remaining funds purchased 225 wreaths for veterans in the Evansport Cemetery. Family members and volunteers spread across the cemetery to place the wreaths. Shown here (at left) is Bill Eschenbrenner, an 86-year-old Air Force veteran, placing one of the wreaths. His daughter, Elaine Purdue, and Kreischer’s grandmother, Cindy Krass, have been best friends since third grade. Wreaths also were laid on headstones at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance. Below, marine Butch Cooper places a wreath during the event.
