• Defiance County
Wreath ceremony:
The public is invited to meet on Saturday to remember and honor veterans for Christmas with Wreaths Across America. There will be two ceremonies at noon in Defiance County at Riverside Cemetery's veterans section in Defiance and Evansport Cemetery. Those attending are asked to wear a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.
