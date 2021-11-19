NAPOLEON — Henry County's courthouse project is complete, but for a couple final tasks.
Andrew Carnahan, vice president and operations manager of the firm which has completed many of the recent repairs (W.R. Meyers Co., Napoleon) — including restoring the "Lady Justice" statue to the top of the courthouse — met with county commissioners during their Thursday meeting for a wrap-up discussion.
He reported that the company is only awaiting parts for the fire suppression system that is being installed.
"They're struggling with some supply-chain problems at the moment," said Carnahan.
He explained that changes were made to the fire suppression system that will save the county maintenance costs in the future. The original system would have required replacement every three years at a cost ranging from $3,000-$5,000, according to Carnahan.
A small enclosure will have to be built in the attic next to the elevator room for the nitrogen-based system, he informed commissioners.
"We're very pleased with how things have turned out on the outside of the tower and with the windows in and everything else that seemed to work out really well," Carnahan said.
"I know I have had a lot of compliments about the way the tower looks," said Commissioner Glenn Miller.
"Yeah, I have too," said Carnahan. "... It looks good, It's definitely one to be proud of."
The courthouse tower clock hands have been removed and will replaced in the spring, according to Commissioner Jeff Mires. Contractors for this specialty work are rare, he indicated.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• held 2022 budget hearings for the county prosecutor, recorder and sheriff. This followed budget hearings during a special session Wednesday for the senior center, clerk of courts, juvenile/probate court, engineer, maintenance and IT department.
• agreed to move forward on the repair of the roof above the vaccine clinic in the county's office complex on Oakwood Avenue. The base bid was $44,950. Commissioners did not commit to other roof projects there, but will take another look at the possibility in December when a better projection for 2022 revenue is available.
