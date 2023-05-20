The Ohio National Guard Honor Guard, shown here, took part in the burial of the remains of Cpl. Clark Worline Friday afternoon near Dupont in Putnam County. Here the Honor Guard takes the casket from the hearse.
Many of the veterans groups assembled at the burial of Cpl. Clark Worline are shown at the left of the tent. A large crowd of veterans, friends and family numbered between 50-80 people Friday during Worline's burial in Fairview Cemetery near Dupont.
The Ohio National Guard Honor Guard, shown here, took part in the burial of the remains of Cpl. Clark Worline Friday afternoon near Dupont in Putnam County. Here the Honor Guard takes the casket from the hearse.
Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo
Military rites at the burial Friday of Cpl. Clark Worline, a Korean War veteran, included the playing of Taps and a gun salute. Here the Honor Guard stands at attention as Taps is played.
Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo
At the end of the burial service for Cpl. Worline, the flag that draped the casket was removed and ceremonially folded to be presented to family members.
Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo
Many of the veterans groups assembled at the burial of Cpl. Clark Worline are shown at the left of the tent. A large crowd of veterans, friends and family numbered between 50-80 people Friday during Worline's burial in Fairview Cemetery near Dupont.
Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo
The concrete vault top for Cpl. Clark Worline's tomb, shown here, was on display at Fairview Cemetery near Dupont before his funeral service Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.