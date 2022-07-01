A new event a familiar one will be featured at Defiance County's Au Glaize Village next weekend.
The first — a new World War II re-enactment — is scheduled from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 9 while the Village's familiar "Motorama" event is set for the next day (July 10).
"This (World War II re-enactment) is brand new, so we're not sure what to expect," said Tim Frederick, treasurer of the Defiance County Historical Society which runs Au Glaize Village, a county-owned facility.
The "Greater Ohio Living History Association" will handle the WWII similar with participants versed in re-enactments, according to Frederick.
He shared a brief sketch of the event with The Crescent-News, noting that a simulated unit from the U.S. 36th Infantry Division will be represented by re-enactors. They will be equipped with "light weapons" such as M1 Garand rifles — the standard rifle of U.S. forces in World War II — and bazookas.
A field hospital also will be portrayed as will German forces equipped with weapons such as the well-known MG 34 machine gun and a "panzerfaust" hand-held, anti-tank weapon.
Besides battle re-enactments, visitors will be able to observe different stations around Au Glaize Village that will explain various aspects of World War II and the participants.
The entry fee for the re-enactment will be $5, according to Frederick, but veterans will be admitted at no cost.
"We appreciate their service to our country," he said.
He noted that the historical society had been contacted by the re-enactor group last fall, indicating that it wanted to put on a show.
"This group could only get it in this weekend this year," explained Frederick about why the event was scheduled the same weekend as Motorama. "That's why we went with this weekend."
Au Glaize Village's regular "Motorama" event is set for the next day (July 10), from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Gates will open that day at 8 a.m., and free-will donations will be taken.
This will be the 15th year for the event, and will feature entries for "anything" that "moves on wheels," Frederick said.
Homemade ice cream and possibly a flea market also will be offered during the Motorama event.
