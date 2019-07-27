AUBURN, Ind. — Five World War II aircraft will participate near here in early August in the Wings of Freedom Tour.

The planes — a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24, Consolidated B-25 Mitchell, North American P-51 Mustang and Curtiss P-40 Warhawk— are scheduled to land around noon Aug. 5 at the DeKalb County, Ind., Airport at 02710 County Road 60, Auburn.

The planes will be on display from Aug. 5-7, with opportunities to tour and ride.

Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out.

A fee of $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 is requested for access to up-close viewing and tours through the inside of the aircraft. Discounted rates are available for school groups.

Visitors also may take a flight aboard these aircraft.

Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person, while B-25 flights are $400 per person. P-40 Warhawk flight training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour, while P-51 flight training is $2,400 for a half hour and $3,400 for a full hour.

For reservations and information on flight experiences call 800-568-8924.

The Wings of Freedom Tour travels the nation as a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect; and the citizens and families that share the freedom that they helped preserve.

