World War II re-enactors gave a small simulated demonstration of combat during an event Saturday at Au Glaize Village.
The mock battle took place among the Village's numerous historical buildings, centering on the general store in the middle of things.
A small unit of Americans advanced from north to south with small arms while the Germans were hunkered down with their own small-caliber weapons. The two sides exchanged fire — blanks of course, but offering the sounds of the real thing — with at least one soldier falling on each side before the remaining Germans surrendered after a 15-minute firefight.
The soldiers from each side crouched among the Village's buildings as the battle unfolded with the Americans also utilizing a Jeep.
Before and after the battle, the re-enactors manned tents north of the battle site where small displays helped explain the various components of the time.
Approximately 150-200 people attended the "battle" at 2 p.m. while approximately 300 people may have attended the event throughout the day, which began at 10 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m.
The Defiance County Historical Society, which manages the county-owned Au Glaize Village, hopes to bring the re-enactment back next year.
The organization's treasurer, Tim Frederick, said re-enactors — part of the "Greater Ohio Living History Association — came from various parts of Ohio as well as Indiana, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, and plan to return next year.
According to Frederick, the re-enactors "didn't bring much of their equipment" as this was the first year, but indicated they would bring more next year. "So, it sounds like it's going to grow."
As for turnout, Frederick said his organization "was pleased with the attendance, and the re-enactors were really pleased," he said. "... They were impressed with how many people came for a first year."
The crowds also allowed the historical society to sell a lot of food and beverages.
"That was our best concessions amount since I've been here," said Frederick, who's been with the group five years. "It was good. It drew a lot of people."
The weekend kept Au Glaize Village volunteers busy as the annual "Motoroma" — a vehicle show for anything on wheels — followed the WWII re-enactment on Sunday.
