The 127 Yard Sale, commonly referred to as “The World’s Longest Yard Sale,” got underway on Thursday. The annual event is 690 miles long and the route travels through six states, starting in Michigan and winds its way to Alabama. Here, bargain hunters look over a table full of items along U.S. 127 just south of Sherwood.
