Efforts to pay tribute to Defiance’s Native American history moved forward during a workshop conducted Friday morning by two Bowling Green State University (BGSU) associate professors at the Stroede Center for the Arts.
City officials have proposed a memorial on the east bank of the Auglaize River — on public-owned land between Hopkins and Second streets — to recognize at least six Indian tribes and leaders who established villages at or near the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers in the 18th century. These are the Shawnee, Miami, Delaware, Seneca, Ottawa and Wyandot, while a seventh that did not have a standing village — the Pottawattami might be included as well — according to city historian Randy Buchman.
On Friday, two BGSU officials — Jenn Stucker, associate professor and chair of graphic design, and Jerry Schnepp, assistant professor in the College of Technology — engaged in empathy and creativity exercises to promote ideas about the tribute. About 30 persons attended, including Buchman and members of Mayor Mike McCann’s administration.
Buchman provided a brief context about the Native American presence in northwest Ohio, noting that in the Indians’ conflict with early Americans, they were only trying to protect their homes. Some years after the Battle of Fallen Timbers and the related Treaty of Greenville in 1795 between the U.S. government and the tribes who resisted American settlement in Ohio, many of the Indians left or were removed.
“The big thing is, they were here,” said Buchman. “And they were here doing what you and I would do exactly to protect our own land, our own family, possess what we thought was ours, and ours forever — they resisted.”
Buchman noted that “if we look at the early history” — before the Battle of Fallen Timbers — “we find there’s peaceful co-existence.” But once the new American nation became “aggressive,” added the former Defiance College professor, the Indians became defensive.
In that conflict, Buchman spoke of the need “to recognize that within their (Native Americans) group there were heroes just like ours, there were leaders, just like us — that they are part of the human race. They’re part of us. That’s a humanitarian thing to do — to reach out and recognize that they existed. Were they trying to destroy any of the ethics of our way of life? No.”
Rather, early Americans’ “land-grabbing is the only thing that they got upset about. So, they were defending then, the same way you and I would defend our property, our family and everything. And we want to pay a tribute to them as part of our heritage, part of our history. We should be proud of this.”
Later, Schnepp read an “acknowledgment statement” about the topic. It stated: “Before we begin our presentation, I would like to acknowledge the land on which we stand and its relationship to the Native American communities of the past and present. Defiance County was once part of the territory of the Wyandot, Seneca, Delaware, Shawnee, Pottawattami, Ottawa and Ojibway. ... With this land acknowledgement statement, we reflect on our use of this indigenous land and ongoing process of colonialism.”
He added that “this is something that when you begin a presentation that everyone sort of reflects for a second and acknowledges that we are operating in a context of something much larger and something that we often forget about.”
Participants in Friday’s session broke down into groups and undertook a number of exercises aimed at fostering empathy and creativity about the subject matter.
McCann said in an interview Friday that additional meetings with the two BGSU professors will be held.
According to McCann, a private fundraiser would be needed for the tribute, which also might include city money. But much remains to be discussed and decided before a fundraiser begins.
City Finance Director John Lehner said the cost for the BGSU workshop originally was proposed at $7,140. But he stated that “we believe we have secured private funding to cover the full cost.”
