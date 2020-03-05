Looking for a way to provide Defiance High School (DHS) students with information about local career opportunities, the Workforce Wednesday (WW) initiative was launched last school year to bring local business people to the high school campus.
Developed by DHS guidance counselor Sam Manz, and school counseling intern Lindsay Estle, the program is designed for business people to share information about their business with students. After forming a Workforce Development Committee, the program has expanded to allow students to hear presentations from local business people, and answer any questions students may have about that business.
“The initiative goes back to last school year when Lindsay and I worked together to get local businesses to come in at lunch and explain their business, answer any questions, and to let students know if they had jobs available,” said Manz. “What we found was there was a challenge engaging the students during a time they wanted to eat and hang out with their friends.
“The business people who went out among the students and talked with them had much more success, than if a business person just sat behind a table,” continued Manz. “So we came up with the idea that business people would still come during lunch, but to expand the program. Now, we have a follow-up session following lunch so that students who want to know more about a business can see an in-depth presentation and ask more questions.”
The idea to expand Workforce Wednesdays took place after Manz, fellow guidance counselor Thom Singer, and DHS principal Jay Jerger, traveled to Van Wert to learn about Van Wert City Schools’ Career Education Opportunity (CEO) Program.
“When we went to Van Wert, we met with Kerry Koontz who heads up the CEO Program, and he had mentioned bringing in local businesses periodically for presentations,” said Manz. “After hearing that, I thought, we should expand our Workforce Wednesday to include the presentations. So it turned into the expanded program beyond lunch, with students who want to see the presentation, and which isn’t distracted by the lunchroom setting.”
Business people who come to DHS can engage with students during the two lunch periods, from 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 12:38-1:18 p.m. Toward the end of the second lunch period, those business representatives can transition to a nearby area for a half-hour presentation with interested students about their company from 1:25-1:55 p.m.
Said Manz: “Our goal is to make the experience engaging, informative and motivating, so our students can consider local career options. We hold these presentations during our intervention education period so students don’t miss class.”
Workforce Wednesday began toward the middle of the 2019-20 school year, with Carla Hinkle, workforce development manager from Defiance County Economic Development, kicking off the initiative. Hinkle has since helped promote Workforce Wednesdays to area businesses to bring them to DHS.
On Wednesday, Jenifer Nicelley, Renae Tietje and Sarah Cates from Keller Logistics Group talked with students during lunch, introduced students to the company’s truck driver simulator and gave a presentation to interested students about the company (see related story this page).
In May, representatives from Credit Adjustments are scheduled to give a presentation and Manz shared he has been in contact with other businesses to take part in the Workforce Wednesday initiative.
“Just like when we have representatives from colleges or the military come in to share information with our students, Workforce Wednesday is really an extension of that,” Manz said. “This is not limited to a certain subset of students either, there are local jobs available for college-trained people, for tech-school students and through apprentice programs. We’re trying to expose our kids to different ways they can be productive locally beyond high school.”
To learn more about Workforce Wednesday, or if any businesses is interested in participating, contact Manz at 419-784-2777, ext. 5006.
