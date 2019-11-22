ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College held a special workforce development graduation ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the accomplishments of 25 new graduates in machine tool and die, welding, customer service call center and digital literacy. The programs were offered at Cherry Street Mission in Toledo through both Northwest State and Owens Community College.
Cherry Street Mission president Ann Ebbert welcomed and congratulated all graduates for their accomplishments. Following Ebbert’s address, graduate Kevin Esmond offered his reflections of a life journey from incarceration to a new life including a good-paying job, a place to live and a spiritual home. Owens Community College president Steve Robinson and NSCC president Michael Thomson both offered reflections and awarded certificates to their new graduates.
Graduates are Michael Clark, Christopher Currie, Kevin Esmond, Michael Hart, Timothy Binder, Kevin Esmond, Ferras Hebaichi, Demani Mincey, Devin Padua, Shi’Ann Crawford, Jerry Drouillard, Lucian Horn, Emily Johnson, Thomas Moses, Joseph Mateo, Mia McCarthy, Shaquena Watson, Deborah Garabrandt, Maria Morales, Shira Summers, Amanda Willoughby, Jerry Drouillard, Debra Garabrandt, Maria Morales and Shira Summers.
