Work on a building stabilization project in downtown Defiance has resumed following the state's approval.
That effort in Clinton Street's 100 block was briefly noted during city council's meeting Tuesday night. Council also approved the city's 2022 budget and received a presentation on a tax incentive program to benefit investment in the downtown and historical areas beyond (see related stories).
The aforementioned project — construction of a new brick wall to support the exterior of the former Spanky’s Bar building (renamed River's Edge Bar & Grille by the new owner) — resumed in recent days. Special posts had to be constructed near the foundation to support the wall and have now been installed, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
Recently, McCann noted that the city was awaiting state approval to resume the project which had paused following the demolition of several buildings in the 100 block— paid for primarily with Federal Emergency Management Agency funds. The holdup was the proper state approval, but this was granted recently, the mayor noted.
He told The Crescent-News during an interview following Tuesday's council meeting that an archeologist — on site to monitor whether any historical relics might be disturbed during excavation — was on hand this week. But none were found.
McCann said work will continue through the winter on the wall and will be undertaken with protection from the elements.
"The masonry work has to be environmentally controlled," he said.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with Advanced Rehabilitation Technology, Ltd., for the rehabilitation of manholes throughout the city's sanitary sewer system. The cost is $60,954 while the engineer's estimate was $78,540.
• passed an ordinance allowing a contract with Julian & Grube, Inc., Westerville, for accounting services. The cost is $13,600 per year.
• approved an emergency ordinance authorizing 2.5% raises for the city's nonbargaining employees in 2022.
• passed an ordinance allowing transfers totaling $547,892 among various city funds for the remainder of the year.
• city officials noted that leaf pickup will conclude this week while persons who have some leaves remaining should call the streets department (419-782-2240) for assistance.
• listened to a complaint from resident Mike Simon, 2240 Power Dam Road, about the use of Power Dam Road as a truck route. He encouraged the city and council to work to create a southern bypass around the city.
• Finance Director John Lehner informed council of two expenditures: $17,515 for lime at the water plant and $21,772 for an asset management software program used by the water and sewer funds. These are less than the amount requiring council's approval, but large enough to require its notification.
• At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch asked about the possibility of installing a pedestrian crossing or light on East Second Street near the city limits. McCann said he would discuss the matter with Engineer Melinda Sprow, but he doubted that much can be done because East Second is a state route.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock inquired about the status of a dilapidated home at 814 Nicholas St. McCann said the building is about two weeks from being torn down.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel and economic development assistance.
