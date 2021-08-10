A project to remove several buildings in Defiance’s 100 block of Clinton Street has progressed recently with basement removal. Where this work has been completed, fill dirt has replaced the basements, leaving a sloped topography. City officials hope to build a riverfront park in the space in the future. The project contractor is All Excavating & Demolition, McComb.
