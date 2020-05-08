NAPOLEON — Work has begun on the concrete piers for a new Maumee River bridge here, but they won't be very noticeable for a few more weeks.
The new bridge — due east of the city's only river crossing — will connect Industrial Drive on the north to Ohio 110 on the south, next to the Campbell Soup plant.
Work began earlier this year by the general contractor, Vernon Nagel, Inc. of Napoleon.
Early work centered on the north side at Industrial Drive and East Riverview Drive where a stone causeway — extending across part of the river — has been built to provide access for construction of the bridge's piers. That has allowed work on the drilled shafts for three piers, according to Rebecca Dangelo, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation's District 2 office in Bowling Green.
The concrete piers and northern part of the bridge deck are expected to be poured later this year, she explained.
No additional causeway construction is planned before July 1 due to environmental regulations aimed at protecting fish habitat, Dangelo indicated. A second stone causeway for pier work — to extend from the south bank — is planned in spring 2021.
Truckloads of dirt — totaling 63,814 cubic feet from various borrow pits around Henry County — are now being brought to the north side to build up an embankment for the bridge approach. The soil will need to undergo a settlement period before that work is completed, Dangelo noted.
"Once they get the (northside) embankment work done they will working on the southside," she said.
Some work on the new southside road extension that will connect to Ohio 110 is occurring already. But that side will see more visible signs of construction in coming months when a traffic roundabout is built there connecting Industrial Drive with Ohio 110.
According to Dangelo, this work will be weather dependent and require a 45-day closure, perhaps in late summer and early fall.
A traffic roundabout also will be constructed on the north side at East Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive, but not until the summer of 2021, she said. This too will require a street closure, but Dangelo said the summer 2021 timeline is scheduled so the work can avoid traffic tie-ups during the school year.
The bridge span will be 948 feet long, according to Dangelo, with seven pier columns of three piers each.
