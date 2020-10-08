Work on the new Chipotle restaurant site on Defiance’s North Clinton Street should begin soon.
Property owner Bill Zeller told The Crescent-News this week that he has finalized the deal with the Mexican made-to-order eatery chain, which plans to open a location at 1796 N. Clinton St. (on the west side of the street in front of Walmart). He will retain ownership of the property, while the restaurant will be operated by the Chipotle franchise.
Zeller stated Wednesday that demolition of the existing building there will begin Monday. Construction of a new building will follow shortly thereafter, with the company hoping to open the new restaurant by January, he explained.
Zeller had maintained a used vehicle dealership at the location since 2008, but has indicated his intention to retire.
“It just seemed like the perfect fit and perfect timing,” he stated. “Corporations of this caliber don’t come knocking every day. Chipotle came to me several times over the years, but I wasn’t quite ready to retire just yet. When they approached me last fall I decided to move forward.
“I have some heart issues as of recent and decided after 41 years in retail maybe it was time to retire and spend some quality time at my home at Clear Lake with my family,” Zeller explained. “Chipotle is an incredible corporation that has proven to be an excellent investment in the ‘fast casual’ food industry. This was a hard decision for me due to the fact that business has been so good at this location.”
He added that he would “like to thank all of my valued customers for their support over the last 23 years in the car business. That will be the hardest part of all this I will surely miss. I believe Chipotle will be very good for Defiance and the surrounding area. Thanks Defiance, for your patronage and friendships.”
Zeller held out the possibility of staying in the car business at a different location, or simply retiring.
The city’s planning commission approved a site plan for the Chipotle restaurant in July. The plan was presented by Red Architects of Columbus.
Prior to Zeller’s use of the North Clinton Street building as a vehicle dealership, it had housed at least two banks (Holiday Banking Center and State Bank). Zeller said the structure was built in 1969 by Duerk Construction.
