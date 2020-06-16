Work experience
Photo courtesy of Four County Career Center

To keep career and technical training programs up to date with state-of-the-art technology, Four County Career Center instructors are eligible to participate in a work experience program. Instructors have the opportunity to participate with a local employer in an internship experience in the career and technical area of their expertise. Shown is Lisa Hall, interior design instructor (left) who had the opportunity to work at Better Builders in Defiance. Hall worked with owner John Hurst. Hall will utilize the training she received to educate the students at the career center in different types of painting and remodeling techniques used in the industry.

