Work experience
Photo courtesy of Four County

To keep career and technical training programs up-to-date with state-of-the-art technology, Four County Career Center instructors are eligible to participate in a work experience program sponsored by the school. Instructors have the opportunity to participate with a local employer in an internship experience in the career and technical area of their expertise. Following their internship time, the instructors include the up-to-date training methods into their curriculum to give the best possible education to students attending the Career Center. Here, Tina Short (left), accounting and business management instructor, had the opportunity to work at Career Staffing LLC in Archbold. Short is shown working with Rachelle Zavala, account manager.

