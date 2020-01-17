Habitat

Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County is working hard on a new home in Grover Hill. Habitat was approached by the Maumee Valley Planning Organization and USDA to do the build this year, as the new owner had secured a USDA loan for the 946-square home. Habitat is working hard to keep costs down for the home and has its Bucks for Boards drive to help keep the cost of materials down for the build. To donate, send checks to Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County, Ohio, P.O. Box 328, Paulding 45879. In the memo, donors may list the items they want to be purchased for the home. Those interested in learning more, can call Habitat at 419-399-4791. Students from Vantage Career Center are helping with the build as well.

 Lisa Nicely/C-N Photo

Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County is working on a new home in Grover Hill. Habitat was approached by the Maumee Valley Planning Organization and USDA to do the build this year, as the new owner had secured a USDA loan for the 946-square-foot home. Habitat is working to keep costs down for the home. It has its Bucks for Boards drive to help keep down the cost of materials for the build. To donate, send checks to Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County, P.O. Box 328, Paulding 45879. In the memo, donors may list the items they want to be purchased for the home. Those interested in learning more, can call Habitat at 419-399-4791. Students from Vantage Career Center are helping with the build as well.

Tags

Load comments