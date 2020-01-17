Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County is working on a new home in Grover Hill. Habitat was approached by the Maumee Valley Planning Organization and USDA to do the build this year, as the new owner had secured a USDA loan for the 946-square-foot home. Habitat is working to keep costs down for the home. It has its Bucks for Boards drive to help keep down the cost of materials for the build. To donate, send checks to Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County, P.O. Box 328, Paulding 45879. In the memo, donors may list the items they want to be purchased for the home. Those interested in learning more, can call Habitat at 419-399-4791. Students from Vantage Career Center are helping with the build as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.