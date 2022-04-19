PAULDING — Meeting in regular session, the Paulding Village Council learned of the continuing work on the Gasser Road and Countryside Estate projects.
Village Administrator Jason Vance reported to the council that the contractor for the Gasser Road project has begun installations in the ground. He also said that the gravity sewer and lift-station construction has started.
Vance now wants to focus on Countryside Estates for the development there as well as the entrances and exits in the development. He asked for a street committee meeting to discuss those topics.
Additionally, Vance asked the council to hold a utility committee meeting for discussion of sewer rates and the wastewater treatment plant. He also said there were updates to share about the solar array project that he had presented about earlier in the year.
Following Vance’s request, the council agreed to meet on April 26 at 4:30 p.m. for the street committee meeting, and that same day at 5:30 p.m. for the utility committee meeting.
Finance Director Cheryl Halter, who has been working with her team in the past few months to get new utility software and regular business in order reported that all is going well in her office.
“I really have nothing to report except that everyone is doing very well in the office,” she said. “Everyday, we all learn a little more and we are making progress.”
Halter also reported that she had attended a two-day training and said that it was a good learning experience.
Councilwoman Barb Rife asked, “Are things going better?” To which Halter replied, “I am pleased with the job performance of all the employees in the office.”
Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman reported that he had sent a letter to the land owner of the property at Walnut and Wall streets where there is a large hole where a building used to stand. Hyman was concerned for safety issues, and because of possible village ordinance violations that he needed to inform the owner of the need for a fence.
When asked about the issue, Hyman said, “There is no fence there now, so I am concerned that a fence may need to be placed around the property.”
The only legislation on the agenda for the evening was a resolution for the purchase of salt for the winter of 2022-23. Voting to suspend the rules, the council adopted the legislation authorizing the purchase.
In other news, the council:
• approved Jayme Denny as street/utility department employee for the utility department.
• heard from Dave Burtch that there is a community wine-tasting event planned for April 29 from 7-11 p.m. at the Paulding Eagles. The funds raised will benefit the downtown redevelopment. Burtch said there were limited tickets available.
• entered into executive session to discuss personnel and employment.
