Reconstruction of Defiance County’s Buckskin Road near Hicksville should be completed in a few more days, and work on Power Dam Road south of Defiance is moving along.
That information highlighted the regular update provided by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter during county commissioners’ Monday meeting.
He reported that work on Power Dam Road, south of Defiance, which has been raised five feet in two AuGlaize River backwater locations and is being widened, is continuing. Cement stabilization worked is planned today on the furthest south backwater and on Monday for the other one to the north.
“And we will probably be down there some with our (county) crew, maybe late this week, early next wrapping some things up, so that shortly after those cement stabilizations we can get going on paving,” explained Schlatter.
He noted that county crews also are doing some finishing work on the Buckskin Road project on the county’s west end. A contractor has rebuilt the road base with cement stabilization — a project that has been underway for weeks.
Schlatter informed commissioners that paving was occurring Monday on the Ohio-Indiana line, moving eastward with resurfacing work to be wrapped up today.
“The goal is to get out of Buckskin this week,” said Schlatter, noting that some seeding in residential yards also remains. “So that should be wrapping up this week.”
Concrete drives and curbs have been completed, he reported.
The road was being worked on between the state line and Ohio 49, north of Hicksville.
On another road-related matter, Commissioner David Kern commented on the new stretches of Ashwood and Tittle roads along Defiance County Road 424 west of Defiance. They are now open after having been relocated to run parallel with the CSX Railroad tracks, thus eliminating two crossings.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky noted that a landowner favors the same tact for Jacob’s Trail Road, another short stretch of pavement that dead-ends after crossing the railroad and has very light traffic. But Schlatter said a property owner along the road is not in favor of such a project, so it has not gone anywhere.
Imminent domain is an option for proceeding with above his objections, but commissioners have shown no support for that avenue.
Schlatter said the state is offering an opportunity that may not come again for the Jacob’s Trail crossing. The railroad and PUCO are each offering $300,000 for such a project, he explained.
He said he would check with the property owner a final time on a possible project, but plans to receive a rejection in writing for the record.
Moving to the county landfill that Schlatter’s office manages, he said September was just “barely” a record month for intake.
In another matter Monday, commissioners received an update from the county prosecutor’s office on legal matters.
