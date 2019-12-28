Following a similar decision Thursday by the Henry County Common Pleas Court, two area water districts’ petition to merge/modify their boards was upheld Friday by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
The merger between the Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District and Northwestern Water and Sewer District (the surviving district) is on track to be complete Jan. 1.
Both courts struck down the city of Napoleon’s motion to intervene, due in part to the fact that such mergers can only be challenged by a petition of remonstrance filed with the secretary of the board of the district, which was not done.
Separate civil suits, still pending, filed by Napoleon in both counties allege that the language of the water agreement between the Henry County district and the city prohibits said district from “assigning its rights and duties under the water agreement” to Northwestern, and that they can only be assigned to the Henry County commissioners.
Mayberry’s order stated that the Wood County court found Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier’s order “instructive on numerous issues in this case.”
As a result, Northwestern’s nine-member board was modified to include one member appointed by the Henry County commissioners for a total of 10, and Northwestern’s boundaries were modified to include the boundaries of the Henry County district.
The village of McClure will receive voting privileges consistent with other current member municipalities of Northwestern.
“Napoleon’s arguments nearly all revolved around the merger of the districts ... and its perceived impact on Napoleon...” stated Mayberry’s order. “In fact, much of Napoleon’s arguments related to uncertainty and speculative rate increases which may occur on the agreement. These issues were not before the court in this case.”
The merger was initiated by vote during a May 29 meeting of the HCRWSD board, which cited “the burden of increased regulations and fees required to produce safe, clean water.” Both entities’ boards passed resolutions to merge in September.
Jerry Greiner, president of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, said the first board meeting of the new year is set for Jan. 9. If the Henry County commissioners have named their representative, he or she will be sworn in on that date.
“I’m sure the Henry County commissioners will appoint a solid individual to represent them,” Greiner said.
Greiner also noted that the village of McClure and Providence Township also will be added to the other 13 municipalities and 20 townships that name a board member later in 2020, and each year thereafter.
