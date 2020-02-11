PAULDING — The Paulding County spelling bee winner was named Monday evening following competition at the Paulding Middle School/High School Auditorium.

Sarah Wong, an eighth-grader at Paulding Middle School, was the winner, while Estee Lichty, a sixth-grader at Antwerp Middle School, was the runner-up.

The winning word was “sapphire.”

Also representing their schools in the competition were: sixth-grader Riley Manz, Grover Hill Elementary; fourth-grader Brayden Fuller, Antwerp Elementary School; seventh-grader Micah Jones (Oakwood), Christian Home Educators; fifth-grader Myrriah Manz, Oakwood Elementary School; fifth-grader Landon Dasher, Paulding Elementary School; eighth-grader Brianna Draper, Wayne Trace Junior High School; sixth-grader Ryan Parker, Payne Elementary School; and sixth-grader Hunter Lyons, Divine Mercy School.

Wong will now advance to regional competition in Fort Wayne at 10 a.m. March 7 at the IPFW Rhinehart Recital Hall.

Regional winners then compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

