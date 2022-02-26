The Women’s Giving Circle of Defiance County will hold its annual spring meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, upstairs at the Defiance Eagles, 711 W. Second St. Registration for the event is $10 and may be done online at www.unitedwaydefiance.org/wgc-meeting.
Guest speaker for the event will be Aly Sterling, president and founder of Aly Sterling Philanthropy. Some of the questions Sterling will address are: What are the emotional, social, physical and financial benefits of giving? How does giving of time, talent and treasure impact our quality of life as women?
Sterling will share compelling research and data that support a positive correlation, and the community panel will explore the different aspects and experiences in giving — from volunteerism to charitable investing — and how giving has empowered and improve their quality of life.
Sterling will also talk about her first published book, “37: The Year I Stopped Making Excuses, Embraced My Power and Launched My Million-Dollar Business” and share what the process of writing a book was like, and what motivated her to do so.
