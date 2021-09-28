pic of donation

The Women’s Giving Circle donated $1,000 to support the Clothes for Kids initiative. Pictured here discussing the grant are, left, Mandi Kissner, Clothes for Kids committee member and Carol Leach, Women’s Giving Circle president.

 Photo courtesy of the Defiance Area Foundation

The Women’s Giving Circle donated $1,000 to support the Clothes for Kids initiative. Pictured here discussing the grant are, left, Mandi Kissner, Clothes for Kids committee member and Carol Leach, Women’s Giving Circle president.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments