In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Women’s Giving Circle of Defiance County and more than 10 years of support and service to Defiance County causes, the Circle’s Advisory Board has announced the creation of a scholarship to assist Defiance County women in attaining their educational goals.

The scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded for the first time in the spring for fall 2021 classes. Preferred applicants are women who have entered or returned to college at a non-traditional age and who will be attending either Defiance College or Northwest State Community College. Visit http://defianceareafoundation.org/links/scholarships for more info. The application is due April 30.

