The Women’s Giving Circle of Defiance County held its annual meeting Friday at the Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance, where members celebrated 10 years as an organization, heard from community entities that have benefited from the generosity of the Women’s Giving Circle and announced a new scholarship opportunity.
“As a Women’s Giving Circle, we have stepped up to do what our founding members anticipated we would do in times of crises, although I’m pretty sure they didn’t anticipate a once-in-a-100-year pandemic when we started our mission 10 years ago,” said Deb Hench, outgoing president of the organization.
Hench informed members that in 2020, the Women’s Giving Circle distributed $21,634 to various organizations that help impact the lives of women and children in Defiance County. Since the organization’s creation 10 years ago, more than $225,000 has been contributed to various programs.
Hench went on to note contributions come from memberships. A full membership to the organization is $365 a year, although a Friends of the Women’s Giving Circle membership is available for any donation. A total of 75% of dues are granted each year, with the other 25% put into an endowment fund.
The Women’s Giving Circle currently has 43 members, with a goal of 100 members by the end of 2021.
The members of the leadership team are elected and serve a two-year term. Advisory committee members include: president Carol Leach; vice-president Kristi Pariseau; treasurer Abby Wolfrum; secretary Peg Kneuve; past-president Deb Hench; co-chair of membership/public relations Lea Ann Hayes and Rita Kissner; co-chairs of education Cindy Shaffer and Patty VanDemark; ad-hoc member Beth Sigg; Defiance Area Foundation, Chris Yoder; and United Way of Defiance County, Abby Wolfrum.
In honor of its 10th anniversary, Vandemark shared the Women’s Giving Circle distributed a total of 10, $1,000 surprise grants to 10 different organizations. Recipients of the surprise grants included: House of Ruth — Center for Child & Family Advocacy; Serenity Haven — Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; Ravens Care; Northwest Ohio CASA; Safe Haven Baby Boxes; Clothes for Kids — Defiance Area Foundation; Kaitlyn’s Cottage; Defiance Area YMCA; Backpack Buddy Program; and United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
Following the showing of a 10th anniversary video, Shaffer stepped to the podium to announce the Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship Fund.
“From the beginning, the leadership has always focused on longevity and ensuring the Women’s Giving Circle will always have a presence long after those of us here are gone,” began Shaffer. “In attempting to do that, we created an endowment, and as a further extension of that endowment, I’m pleased to announce we’ve created a scholarship that will be awarded for the first time this fall.”
Shaffer explained the scholarship is for $1,000; will be awarded to a women who is returning to classes, or attending classes as a non-traditional student; is a Defiance County resident planning to attend Defiance College or Northwest State Community College; with first preference given to a student taking a minimum of six credit hours per semester. Applications for the scholarship will be accepted through April 1.
Applications can found on the Women’s Giving Circle Facebook page, and should be mailed to Defiance Area Foundation, 613 W. Third St. in Defiance.
Attention then turned to a trio of women who were in attendance to share how the Women’s Giving Circle has helped their organizations, and how their organizations impact the community.
First up was Katie Groff-Held of Clothes for Kids — Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) who explained the program was founded by Sharon Farrell in 2008, with a mission to provide elementary-age school children that are from homes that are financially challenged, with new clothing so they could feel confident in themselves at school.
The program was expanded through The Defiance Area Foundation in 2016 to support and benefit more children and families in Defiance County.
The DAF, along with the Clothes For Kids committee members, match local donors to sponsor local students every fall. The sponsors can shop for the student or support the program through a monetary donation. Every student is provided with athletic shoes, new clothing, socks, and underwear. The estimated cost of sponsoring one student is more than $100.
“First off, I would like to say thank you to the Women’s Giving Circle for your donation of $1,000,” said Groff-Held. “Overall, the donations this year far exceeded our expectations, and because of that we’ve been able to help 270 children, the most we’ve ever helped in a single year. In addition, we celebrated by helping our 1,000th child this year.”
Katie Marbaugh, a public health nurse with the Defiance County Health Department, followed and after thanking the Women’s Giving Circle for its donation the past two years, spoke about the Cribs for Kids program. The program provides a cribettes, safe sleep survival kits and education opportunities to parents/caretakers of children under the age of one.
“In about an 18-month period beginning in 2019, we distributed 18 cribettes (similar to a Pack-and-Play with a bassinet option), as well as a safe sleep survival kits,” said Marbaugh. “It has a sleep sack, a pacifier, some safe sleep resources for the family and provides educational opportunities for family members and caregivers.”
Jessica Myers, marketing and CEC director of the United Way of Defiance County (UWDC), was in attendance to speak about the organization’s COVID-19 fund, to which the Women’s Giving Circle donated. Myers shared a fund was started about a year ago by UWDC, Meijer and American Electric Power (AEP). More than $90,000 was raised, with more than $85,000 of the fund distributed to date.
Money from the COVID-19 fund has been used to purchase personal protection equipment, masks and cleaning supplies; provide shelter for those in need; help pay for utilities for those in need; pay for prescription and over-the-counter medication; help pay for food for area food pantries, as well as to meet other needs for people in Defiance County.
“We have a great relationship with the Women’s Giving Circle, as was mentioned earlier, we serve as the fiscal sponsor of the organization,” said Myers. “Because of that connection, we can work together to address needs in the community. If something comes across our desks that doesn’t meet our criteria, we reach out to the Women’s Giving Circle if we know they can help because the need fits their criteria.”
