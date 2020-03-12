Women's Giving Circle
Photo courtesy of Christine Yoder

The Women’s Giving Circle of Defiance County held its annual meeting on Tuesday at Kaitlyn’s Cottage, with featured speaker Kelly Tong (pictured in back). She gave an overview of Kaitlyn’s Cottage and its Night to Shine event. This year, the Women’s Giving Circle paid for crowns and tiaras for all of the honored guests at Night to Shine. Kaitlyn’s Cottage provides respite for individuals with developmental disabilities of all ages. It has served 218 individuals to date from 15 Ohio counties and 13 individuals from out of state. The agency offers social activities throughout the month.

Load comments