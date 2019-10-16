• Defiance County

Fall meeting:

The Women's Giving Circle of Defiance County will have its fall meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Hubbard banquet room at Defiance College. Cost is $10 and includes dinner. Participants also may bring personal care items that will be donated to the House of Ruth to support its need. To reserve a spot, contact Kristi at 248-467-6469 or via email at kklein@ryder.com.

Featured speakers at the event include individuals from the ROX program at Fairview Elementary School, Watch D.O.G.S. from Defiance Elementary School and the Leader in Me at Holy Cross Catholic School. 

Load comments