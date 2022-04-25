WEST UNITY — A Missouri woman was seriously injured just north of here on the Ohio Turnpike (Interstate 80) during a two-vehicle crash Sunday.
According to the Ohio State Patrol, at milepost 19 of the Ohio Turnpike, at about 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Alexandria Shipp, 19, Dawn, Mo., suffered serious injuries when her 1997 Toyota Corolla struck the rear of a semi driven by Michael Miller, age unavailable, Omaha, Neb.
Both vehicles were eastbound when Shipp's vehicle struck the semi in the rear, deflected and crossed into the left lane and came to rest at the guardrail.
Shipp was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with life-threatening injuries.
Miller's semi had functional damage and Shipp's vehicle had to be towed from the scene. She was cited with failure to control.
