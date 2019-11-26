HARLAN, Ind. — An Indiana woman was killed late Sunday afternoon near here in a buggy vs. vehicle crash.

Killed was Suzanna Schmucker, 43, St. Joe, a passenger in a horse-drawn buggy.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Wayne, at 4:51 p.m., in the 26000 block of Indiana 37, Harlan, the buggy was struck by a motor vehicle.

Schmucker was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The drivers’ names of the buggy and the vehicle were not released by the sheriff’s office.

Assisting in the investigation are the Allen County prosecutor’s office and coroner’s office.

Tags

Load comments