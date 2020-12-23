The United Way of Defiance County Board of Directors has selected Abby Wolfrum as its next executive director. Wolfrum will succeed Carrie Wetstein, who will complete her tenure of 15 years at the end of January 2021.
Wolfrum first came to Defiance to attend Defiance College in 2002. She completed her degree and stayed to call Defiance home. Wolfrum and her husband, Jon, reside in Defiance with their five children.
“Abby is a positive and genuine leader. Her warmth, practical approach to problem solving, and passion for helping the community earned Abby the esteem of the board,” said board president Jim Brehler. “The board is excited to work with Abby as our new executive director and confident that United Way of Defiance County will be well positioned under her guidance in the years to come.”
Prior to joining UWDC, Wolfrum served as the director of finance at K. Kern Painting, LLC, assisting to expand business in Toledo. Wolfrum also spent nearly 10 years of enrollment management at Defiance College including recruiting, academic advising, and financial counseling. During her time at Defiance College, Wolfrum was integral in organizing and planning events, as well as giving presentations to potential students and their families. She also served as the cheerleading advisor and telecounselors, including calls for the annual fund at the college.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve Defiance County as the next executive director for United Way of Defiance County. My roots are in northwest Ohio, so I am excited to have the chance to play a small role in making a difference in our area. I am proud of the community support that I have witnessed over the years, most especially during 2020 and all the uncertainties it has brought,” commented Wolfrum. “I would be remiss if I did not mention Carrie’s departure. She has always been someone I have admired, and I know she will be deeply missed by the Defiance community. I am thrilled for the chance to work alongside her during my initial transition, and my promise is to continue the hard work she has poured in to make sure our county is one where we all can thrive.”
As executive director, Wolfrum will work closely with the UWDC staff, community partners, volunteers, and community members to ensure the organization can adapt to serve people and nonprofits in Defiance County. One of her first tasks as executive director will be to complete the annual campaign of UWDC and begin the grant process for nonprofits in Defiance County.
