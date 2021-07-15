NAPOLEON — Henry County Republicans here are searching for a replacement for the county’s common pleas court judge who recently announced his retirement.
Judge John Collier will step down on Sept. 1, prompting the Henry County Republican Party Central Committee to initiate the search.
According to the central committee’s chairman, Steve Kryder, the party will take inquiries until early August. Gov. Mike DeWine actually will appoint Collier’s replacement, but the Henry County Republican Party will oversee efforts to find his successor.
“The governor will ultimately make the appointment,” explained Kryder. “The Republican central committee will recommend to the governor, ... but what we’re going to be doing is looking for folks who have an interest and meet the criteria.”
Applicants must be a licensed attorney who live in Henry County and have practiced for six years, and “we would hope” they “would be a Republican,” said Kryder.
Interested persons can contact Kryder at 419-748-8238, and then submit a letter of interest.
“We will accept resumes, do the review and do interviews of those folks,” he noted. “I’d like to have folks get in touch with me between now and the first part of August.”
After interviewing candidates, the Republican Party central committee will meet in August to make its recommendation. No date for the meeting had been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.
The governor’s office will then vet the candidate and make a background check before making the official appointment.
Asked Wednesday afternoon if any candidates had stepped forward, Kryder said, “we have a couple of folks that expressed some interest.”
Whoever is appointed would serve the remainder of Collier’s six-year term which will expire at the end of 2022. The position will be on the November 2022 ballot for a new six-year term.
A graduate of Patrick Henry High School, Collier was elected common pleas judge in 2010 and re-elected in 2016. He had served as Napoleon Municipal Court judge before becoming common pleas judge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.