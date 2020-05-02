PAULDING — With village voters here recently supporting a slight income tax increase for cemetery maintenance, officials will turn their eyes toward related projects beginning next year.
The 0.1%, five-year levy was up by a count of 327-236 when the ballots were counted on Tuesday night, according to the Paulding County Board of Elections.
Officials there reported Friday that 296 potential ballots remain uncounted throughout Paulding County, but it’s not known how many of them are in the town of Paulding. The board of elections will meet on May 12 to certify the final tally, which will include 57 uncounted provisional ballots along with those ballots which arrive in the mail no later than May 8.
The levy’s purpose is to improve and maintain the village’s two cemeteries, both on Emerald Road.
The newest one — with room for expansion — is located on the northwest corner of town, while the second (Live Oak Cemetery) is near the high school, and includes a mausoleum.
Virtually all of Live Oak Cemetery is filled, but has a maintenance need, along with the mausoleum, according to Paulding Mayor Greg White.
Before the levy passed, village officials stated the tasks that the tax would fund. These remain the same, and include:
• straightening 150 stones at a cost of approximately $45,000.
• refurbishing the mausoleum for approximately $50,000-$75,000.
• drainage improvements at approximately $75,000.
• dead tree removal at a cost of approximately $30,000.
• annual maintenance at about $25,000 per year.
”We were very excited that the cemetery levy passed,” said White. “There are a lot of things that need to be done out in the cemetery. It was hard to come up with the money for that, and this will be very helpful.”
Before the coronavirus situation put pressure on local governments’ revenue stream, the levy was expected to generate about $90,000 annually.
“Who knows if that’s going to happen with the way things are now,” said Paulding Administrator Dale Goebel. “We understand that all of our revenues will be lower at this time.”
The levy will begin collecting funds in July, so the village will need a little time to build up enough money to allow work to begin next year on some of the improvements.
”We’ll design a plan of attack on how many stones we can get done a year and trees pruned,” explained Goebel. “Drainage is one of the things we can start on next spring when we get funds built up.”
He said the village hopes to restore the Live Oak mausoleum’s exterior first, followed by the interior.
“We want to do the outside first,” said Goebel. “We’ll start looking at that when we get some funds built up.”
