With the opening of Defiance’s new Clinton Street bridge Monday came closure Tuesday morning of a temporary northside city fire station.
Defiance firefighters had manned that location — outside the city limits and inside the county EMA building in Brunersburg — since February when the old Clinton Street bridge closed for demolition and replacement. The strategy was to ensure adequate response times to the city’s northside where its large retail sector is located.
”I think everything went really well,” said Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins. “There where some times when we had some structure fires when it (the closure) impeded response times and personnel. Overall, I think the (bridge project) contractors did a great job. They told us a deadline and they met that deadline. All of the surrounding departments all committed to assist during the bridge project, and we used them at a number of times and that all went well. ... I don’t think the public noticed any difference, and that was the goal — to provide the same level of service as we did before.”
According to Wilkins, city firefighters abandoned the temporary northside location at 7 a.m. Tuesday at shift change, with the succeeding shift reporting to the central fire station at Third and Perry streets in downtown Defiance.
County EMA equipment stored at Defiance’s station was then returned to Brunersburg and vice versa.
City firefighters — who work 24-hour shifts — also abandoned a home next to the EMA building where they were housed during the bridge closure. The city had bought that home with the understanding that it would be used during the closure, then sold after the project ended and it was no longer needed.
Six new firefighters were hired in late 2018 with a three-year grant to help man the temporary location. They are now reporting for duty at the downtown station, although their long-term status has not been discussed.
”We haven’t really had any discussion yet because the whole focus the past nine-10 months has been to get through the bridge project,” said Wilklins. “The focus right now is to get moved back in here and get back to previous response guidelines.”
Two equipment transactions that had been put on hold specifically because of the bridge project will now be completed.
City council had allowed the fire department to purchase a new EMS squad and new fire engine, with the understanding that an aging squad and engine would be replaced. The idea was to keep the old equipment during the bridge closure, so those vehicles could be stationed between the two fire station locations.
Now that the bridge has opened, the old squad and engine are about to be sold, according to Wilkins.
City Hall has held intermittent discussions for years about a northside fire station, but Wilkins said it’s too early too tell what assessment can be made from the experience of the past 10 months. Too, he noted the difficulty of comparing because the bridge detours affected response times from one end of town to the other.
One impact of the bridge closure that required local firefighters’ attention on numerous occasions was traffic crashes in the main detour routes — Baltimore Road to the west and Domersville Road to the east.
Domersville Road was a particular problem, with perhaps 70 or more crashes since late February in the stretch from U.S. 24 south to the East Second Street intersection, and west from there to Degler Street. That segment also involved firefighters from the South Richland Township and Jewell fire departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.