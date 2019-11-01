CASA event
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

The annual CASA “Witches Brew” returned to downtown Defiance on Thursday. Attendees got dressed up in their best witch (or warlock) attire and flew to 22 participating local businesses for an array of treats, deals and specials. Here, enjoying the event hosted by the DDVB are, from left: Nicole Sheets, Mandy Saylor, Carol Joost, Pam Hammond, Laurie McCann (standing) and Connie Snyder.

Load comments