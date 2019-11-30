Witches Brew check

The Witches Brew for CASA 2019 in Defiance raised $4,000 for Northwest Ohio CASA. Presenting the donation earlier this week was Kirstie Mack (left), executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, to Desirae Eisenman (center), executive director of Northwest Ohio CASA, and Jessica Robbins, Defiance County volunteer advocate coordinator for Northwest Ohio CASA.

Load comments