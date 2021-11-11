CASA donation
Photo courtesy of DDVB

The Witches Brew for CASA 2021 in Defiance raised $2,500 for Northwest Ohio CASA. Presenting the donation is Kirstie Mack (right), Executive Director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, to Desirae Eisenman (center), Executive Director of Northwest Ohio CASA, and Jessica Robbins, Defiance County volunteer advocate coordinator for Northwest Ohio CASA.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments