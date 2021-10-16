Witches Brew

Witches Brew for CASA was held Thursday in downtown Defiance. The event, which featured attendees dressed as witches and warlocks enjoying treats from participating downtown businesses, is a fundraiser for Northwest Ohio CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) and benefits downtown beautification projects. Costume winners included: Laura Pirtle, first place; and Mary Ruhe, second place. Butler Real Estate was voted, Best Stop; while United Way of Defiance County won, Best Treat.

 Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Witches Brew for CASA was held Thursday in downtown Defiance. The event, which featured attendees dressed as witches and warlocks enjoying treats from participating downtown businesses, is a fundraiser for Northwest Ohio CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) and benefits downtown beautification projects. Costume winners included: Laura Pirtle, first place; and Mary Ruhe, second place. Butler Real Estate was voted, Best Stop; while United Way of Defiance County won, Best Treat.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments