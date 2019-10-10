Get dressed up in your best witch (or warlock) attire, gather your brooms and your friends: Witches Brew for CASA is returning to downtown Defiance for its second year.
Witches Brew for CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) is set for Oct. 31 from 5-8:30 p.m.
During the event, hosted by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), ticket holders are invited to don their best witch attire and fly through downtown Defiance, where 22 participating businesses will offer an array of treats, deals and specials.
Northwest Ohio CASA recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers to advocate for children who have come into the court system as a result of abuse and/or neglect.
The fundraiser debuted last year, and organizers said the response was overwhelming. Only 150 tickets were sold, and the event sold out in 10 days.
This year, instead of limiting the number of tickets, tickets must be purchased by Oct. 17 at 4 pm. This aims to provide participating businesses enough time to prepare their giveaways for the appropriate number of attendees.
Tickets are $20, with all proceeds benefiting Northwest Ohio CASA, and can be purchased by contacting the DDVB office at 419-782-0739 or stopping by the office located at 325 Clinton St. All participants must be 21 or older; IDs will be checked at registration.
Registration will begin at 5 p.m. at the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, 711 W. Second St., in the main banquet hall. After registering, follow the provided map to the participating businesses, but return to the Eagles by 8:30 p.m. for the presentation of prizes, where awards will be given for best shoes, best hat and best overall costume.
In addition, all participants can vote for their favorite stop along the way to win a “Witches’ Choice” award. One downtown business will be able to display its award until Witches Brew 2020.
Tickets are on sale only until Oct. 17. For additional event information, check out VisitDefianceOhio.com or search “Visit Defiance OH” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.