United Way of Defiance County will be accepting donations for the Feeding Success program during the Downtown Defiance Witches Brew on Thursday.
Feeding Success donations are used to stock Defiance County middle and high schools with personal care products and supplemental food for students to receive through referral from counselors, teachers, administrators and coaches when needs are presented.
This program is geared toward fulfilling needs for students who have aged out of the supplemental food program for elementary students, Backpack Buddy. Feeding Success pantries in Defiance middle and high schools provide the opportunity for older students with needs to receive resources with increased discretion and privacy.
While United Way of Defiance County accepts donations for the Feeding Success program on a rolling basis, there will be a special collection during the Witches Brew.
“We encourage you to stop by for some apple cider and Halloween fun as we rally together for a great cause,” says Abby Wolfrum, executive director of United Way of Defiance County.
Both monetary donations and packaged goods will be accepted during the Witches Brew. All donations will be dispersed to the Defiance County schools for use in their individual Feeding Success pantries.
The Feeding Success collection this fall has been one of the mini campaigns that United Way of Defiance County is running during their annual campaign cycle. The 2021 campaign goal is $300,000. The next mini campaign will kick off on December 1 encouraging end-of-year giving.
Money raised through the annual campaign is distributed to organizations and agencies who run programming in Defiance County. Currently, United Way of Defiance County is funding 26 local programs that address the areas of education, health, essential services, and/or financial stability. A listing of 2021-2022 funded programs can be found at https://www.unitedwaydefiance.org/funded-programs.
To support one of the programs that United Way of Defiance County funds, you can give online at https://www.unitedwaydefiance.org/donate or send cash or check payable to United Way of Defiance County to 608 Clinton Street, Defiance, Ohio 43512. For additional questions, please contact the United Way of Defiance County office at 419-782-3510 or email to abby@unitedwaydefiance.org or mia@unitedwaydefiance.org.
