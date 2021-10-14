Witches Brew for CASA in downtown Defiance is set for today from 4-8 p.m. This will be the third year that witches and warlocks will be flying around downtown for a great cause.
Ticket holders are invited to don their best witch attire and fly through downtown Defiance enjoying tricks and treats. The path for the evening includes 23 participating downtown businesses who will offer a variety of treats, tricks, deals and specials.
In addition to the 23 participating businesses, there will also be four locations where you can stop and purchase a DORA drink to take on the ride with you (but please remember, no flying and driving). Drink locations include Miami & Erie, Kissner’s, River’s Edge Bar & Grill and the VFW. The Eagle’s is also an option for DORA drinks, if you are a member.
Registration begins at 4 p.m. at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau office, 325 Clinton Street. After registration, grab your event map and enjoy all the night has to offer. Be sure to check out the downtown restaurants and the Wicked ‘Wiches food truck that will be located on Clinton Street in front of State Bank.
Two prizes will be available for the participating businesses. Ticket holders will get to vote on their favorite business and favorite spooky treat. The favorite business will receive the traveling trophy to display in their business.
This event was created as a fundraiser for Northwest Ohio CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates). Northwest Ohio CASA recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers to advocate for children who have come into the court system because of abuse and/or neglect. In addition, the event allows the downtown businesses to begin promoting holiday specials, community offerings, etc.
The United Way of Defiance County is also offering the opportunity to donate to their Feeding Success program during the Witches Brew for CASA event as they are one of the 23 participating businesses. The Witches Brew event benefits Northwest Ohio CASA and downtown beautification projects.
